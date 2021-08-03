Before Simone Biles, ‘we didn’t understand’ dangers of gymnastics, Mike Tirico says

Commenting on Simone Biles’ dramatic return to the Olympics to win bronze on the balance beam, NBC Olympic prime-time host Mike Tirico tells TODAY: “You can just see as you watch the event the concerns, the worries, the nerves.” He talks about the medical clearance Biles had to get to compete in the event and adds, “We didn’t understand how dangerous gymnastics really is.” He also talks about how the rest of the women’s gymnastics team stepped up after Biles withdrew from events.Aug. 3, 2021