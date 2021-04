Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including 82-year-old Dr. La Verne Wimberly who went viral for her stylish Sunday best outfits, the mama bear trying to wrangle her cubs to cross the street, the father who gave his son his first salute after becoming a second lieutenant, and the swarm of bees that made their way into a car in New Mexico after the driver went into a grocery store.