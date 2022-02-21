Become a better cook by avoiding these simple mistakes
In a new series called “The Mistakes We Make,” Chef Mark Bittman joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to help the hosts figure out where people tend to go wrong in the kitchen. From flipping meat too early, to overcrowding the pan, Bittman walks through how to improve your cooking skills.Feb. 21, 2022
