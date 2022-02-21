IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Become a better cook by avoiding these simple mistakes

05:02

In a new series called “The Mistakes We Make,” Chef Mark Bittman joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to help the hosts figure out where people tend to go wrong in the kitchen. From flipping meat too early, to overcrowding the pan, Bittman walks through how to improve your cooking skills.Feb. 21, 2022

