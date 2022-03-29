IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carbonara, gnocchi and alla vodka: Easy restaurant-quality pastas you can make at home

Beautyblender creator talks rise to top of beauty industry

Rea Ann Silva revolutionized the way people put on makeup with the creation of the Beautyblender. She talks to TODAY’s Jill Martin about coming up with the idea and rising to the top of the beauty industry.March 29, 2022

