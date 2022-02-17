Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and more
04:04
Share this -
copied
Shop TODAY editorial director Adriana Brach joins TODAY live on the Plaza with products that will help your body glow brighter than a gold medal, including L’Oreal Paris’ 8-Second Wonder Water, Bed Head’s Wave Artist Deep Waver, Schick’s dermaplaning tool, First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub and Spalife’s foot sockies.Feb. 17, 2022
Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, more
04:04
Now Playing
Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and more
04:04
UP NEXT
Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months
04:02
Stay warm in these winter sport fashions: Puffer coats, knit sweaters and more
04:52
How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves
04:42
How to wear white in winter with 3 stylish and affordable outfits