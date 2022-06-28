IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

TODAY

Beauty products to keep your skin cool and refreshed this summer

04:39

Cosmopolitan’s beauty editor-at-large Julee Wilson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with products to help stay cool this summer, including Ice Dice for your face, a cryo recovery mask, an insulated cosmetic pouch and more.June 28, 2022

