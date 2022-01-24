IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots
In the latest installment of Consumer Confidential, NBC senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares how robots are being used in the beauty industry – fueled by the efficiency of the machines.
Jan. 24, 2022
