Beauty brand founder focuses on representation and community

In our new series Together We Rise, Hoda Kotb shines a light on a 32-year-old who is shaking up the beauty industry. Diarrha Ndiaye, founder of Ami Cole, talks about her clean-beauty brand that was made to celebrate melanin-rich skin. Ndiaye talks about creating everyday makeup for women in her community, saying her vision was about “celebrating who you are, just as you are, and using tools to really enhance the beauty that already exists.”Feb. 1, 2022