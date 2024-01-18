Hoda & Jenna help this amazing family reach their 2024 goals
10:33
Now Playing
Beat the winter blues with these wellness tips
05:06
UP NEXT
Richard Simmons says he never gave 'permission' for biopic
02:30
Kate Middleton, King Charles surgeries spur royal health concerns
06:17
Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’
01:30
Is the best yet to come? This author offers tips to grow after midlife
09:24
Young adults are using laxatives to lose weight, prompting warnings
05:16
Why everyone should schedule an annual eye exam
05:01
Correct common exercise mistakes to get the most of your workout
04:47
How one couple lost more than 100 pounds together
04:55
How to add strength training to your daily routine
05:34
Naomi Feil, advocate for dementia care, dies at 91
02:18
Dating advice: Is she too controlling or is he too inconsiderate?
09:56
Avoid goal-setting mistakes by asking yourself these 6 questions
12:14
Hot beauty trends in 2024 from head to toe
04:15
5 expert-backed reasons to stick with your Dry January resolution
03:12
Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!
05:34
Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners
04:40
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
The right way to harness the power of manifestation
05:28
Beat the winter blues with these wellness tips
05:06
Copied
Copied
TODAY contributor Ally Love shares advice to beat the winter blues including adding certain spices to your food, making “immunity ice cubes” to boost your metabolism, sipping on "sleepy girl" mocktails to help you get a good night's rest and more.Jan. 18, 2024
Hoda & Jenna help this amazing family reach their 2024 goals
10:33
Now Playing
Beat the winter blues with these wellness tips
05:06
UP NEXT
Richard Simmons says he never gave 'permission' for biopic
02:30
Kate Middleton, King Charles surgeries spur royal health concerns
06:17
Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’
01:30
Is the best yet to come? This author offers tips to grow after midlife
09:24
Young adults are using laxatives to lose weight, prompting warnings
05:16
Why everyone should schedule an annual eye exam
05:01
Correct common exercise mistakes to get the most of your workout
04:47
How one couple lost more than 100 pounds together
04:55
How to add strength training to your daily routine
05:34
Naomi Feil, advocate for dementia care, dies at 91
02:18
Dating advice: Is she too controlling or is he too inconsiderate?
09:56
Avoid goal-setting mistakes by asking yourself these 6 questions
12:14
Hot beauty trends in 2024 from head to toe
04:15
5 expert-backed reasons to stick with your Dry January resolution
03:12
Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!
05:34
Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners
04:40
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
The right way to harness the power of manifestation