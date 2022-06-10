IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • Rosé all day! Hoda and Jenna taste test celebrity brands

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Joy Bauer shares recipes for quinoa summer salad, sangria pops

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Host a summer pasta party with this spaghetti aglio e olio recipe

    04:31

  • Try Valerie Bertinelli’s healthy salmon kebabs with herb sauce

    04:17

  • Valerie Bertinelli shares 2 light summer recipes packed with flavor

    04:36

  • Try this vegetable stew to get your family to eat more greens

    04:26

  • Homemade 'healthy' Coca-Cola? Hoda and Jenna try TikTok trend

    02:26

  • Try these healthy plant-based milk alternatives

    04:38

  • ‘Grill Dads’ share bavette steak and rolled-up ‘pizza bomb’ recipes

    04:11

  • Jamaican jerk tacos get a vegan twist in this recipe

    03:56

  • What is intuitive eating and how can you add it into your lifestyle?

    05:12

  • Nutritionist shares meal plan for doing keto over the long term

    05:09

  • Savannah Guthrie gets her own sandwich at TODAY Café!

    01:35

  • Want to lose weight? Doctors say it’s time to stop counting calories

    04:46

  • Abbott restarts baby formula production at Michigan plant

    01:05

  • Anthony Scotto shares easy recipe for pesto pasta

    04:06

  • How to make Padma Lakshmi’s no-bake berry cream pie

    04:08

  • Padma Lakshmi shares a healthy, Bali-inspired baked fish dish

    05:22

  • ‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski makes a summer pasta salad

    04:01

  • Kim Kardashian posts proof she really ate Beyond Meat in ad

    00:40

TODAY

Joy Bauer shares recipes for quinoa summer salad, sangria pops

04:41

Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Super Food Friday with recipes for a quinoa summer salad and sangria pops that are both great for the summer.June 10, 2022

Joy Bauer's quinoa salad and sangria pops will keep you cool this summer

  • Rosé all day! Hoda and Jenna taste test celebrity brands

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Joy Bauer shares recipes for quinoa summer salad, sangria pops

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Host a summer pasta party with this spaghetti aglio e olio recipe

    04:31

  • Try Valerie Bertinelli’s healthy salmon kebabs with herb sauce

    04:17

  • Valerie Bertinelli shares 2 light summer recipes packed with flavor

    04:36

  • Try this vegetable stew to get your family to eat more greens

    04:26

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All