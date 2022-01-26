IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 73% off products to help you catch some zzz’s

TODAY

Beat inflation at the grocery store with these shopping tips

05:18

Food prices are going up with everything from produce, meats and pet food becoming more expensive. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to share what you can do to keep your grocery bills down, including going to ethnic markets for better bargains on meat, buying canned vegetables and signing up for store loyalty clubs for exclusive deals.Jan. 26, 2022

