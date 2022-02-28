Bear Grylls talks new autobiography, eats bugs with NBC reporter
NBC’s Molly Hunter meets adventure Bear Grylls in the woods to talk about his new autobiography, “Never Give Up.” Grylls shares highlights from his time with celebrities surviving in the wildness, including once with former President Barack Obama.Feb. 28, 2022
