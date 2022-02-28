IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Bear Grylls talks new autobiography, eats bugs with NBC reporter

04:27

NBC’s Molly Hunter meets adventure Bear Grylls in the woods to talk about his new autobiography, “Never Give Up.” Grylls shares highlights from his time with celebrities surviving in the wildness, including once with former President Barack Obama.Feb. 28, 2022

