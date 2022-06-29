IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Beachfront returned to Black family 98 years after officials seized it

00:34

98 years after California officials seized prime oceanfront land from a Black family, a Los Angeles County commission voted yesterday to return the property to the original owners’ family. Willa and Charles Bruce purchased the Manhattan Beach land in 1912, but the land was taken from them in 1924 under the guise of eminent domain.June 29, 2022

