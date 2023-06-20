Go behind the scenes of robot combat leagues

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBA star Chris Paul talks new book, surprise trade to the Wizards04:53
Now Playing
Go behind the scenes of robot combat leagues05:32
UP NEXT
Laurie Hernandez talks UNICEF, 2024 Paris Olympics01:38
‘Heart of Stone’: See a preview of the new Netflix action movie01:17
Adele buys Sylvester Stallone's home — and keeps his statue!00:36
Jennifer Garner reveals why she loves dirty clothes00:43
Bebe Rexha posts new video of injuries after being hit by phone00:32
Hoda & Jenna’s Spring Fling finale: See where lucky fan is headed!02:49
Kourtney Kardashian is expecting a baby with Travis Barker00:31
See how celebrity dads celebrated Father’s Day02:09
TODAY’s ice cream bracket: See what got knocked off first round00:46
Cormac McCarthy, ‘No Country for Old Men’ author, dies at 8902:06
Author Mo Willems reflects on 20 years of beloved children’s books03:50
Scarlett Johansson talks ‘Asteroid City’ and new skincare line08:05
Tia Mowry on how cutting her hair short led to a new outlook on life06:05
Celebrating the viral dads who made us smile this Father’s Day04:33
Joshua Malina talks role in 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Unorthodox' podcast04:42
Why ‘South Park’ creators reopened iconic Denver restaurant04:17
Get a first look at the new trailer for Netflix's Wham! documentary01:05
Ryan Reynolds gets help from Jessie James Decker in making 'vasectomy' cocktail00:40
Go behind the scenes of robot combat leagues05:32
TODAY’s Craig Melvin shares an inside look at the National Havoc Robot League and the growing sport of fighting robots.June 20, 2023
NBA star Chris Paul talks new book, surprise trade to the Wizards04:53
Now Playing
Go behind the scenes of robot combat leagues05:32
UP NEXT
Laurie Hernandez talks UNICEF, 2024 Paris Olympics01:38
‘Heart of Stone’: See a preview of the new Netflix action movie01:17
Adele buys Sylvester Stallone's home — and keeps his statue!00:36
Jennifer Garner reveals why she loves dirty clothes00:43
Bebe Rexha posts new video of injuries after being hit by phone00:32
Hoda & Jenna’s Spring Fling finale: See where lucky fan is headed!02:49
Kourtney Kardashian is expecting a baby with Travis Barker00:31
See how celebrity dads celebrated Father’s Day02:09
TODAY’s ice cream bracket: See what got knocked off first round00:46
Cormac McCarthy, ‘No Country for Old Men’ author, dies at 8902:06
Author Mo Willems reflects on 20 years of beloved children’s books03:50
Scarlett Johansson talks ‘Asteroid City’ and new skincare line08:05
Tia Mowry on how cutting her hair short led to a new outlook on life06:05
Celebrating the viral dads who made us smile this Father’s Day04:33
Joshua Malina talks role in 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Unorthodox' podcast04:42
Why ‘South Park’ creators reopened iconic Denver restaurant04:17
Get a first look at the new trailer for Netflix's Wham! documentary01:05
Ryan Reynolds gets help from Jessie James Decker in making 'vasectomy' cocktail00:40