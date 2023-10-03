IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Live updates: Target Circle Week is back — top deals to shop from the massive sale

Matt Gaetz triggers vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

01:55

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed a motion to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position. Gaetz is accusing McCarthy of breaking his promises to Republicans by working with Democrats to delay a government shutdown and making a secret side deal on Ukraine funding. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2023

Matt Gaetz triggers vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

