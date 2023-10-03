Matt Gaetz triggers vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed a motion to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position. Gaetz is accusing McCarthy of breaking his promises to Republicans by working with Democrats to delay a government shutdown and making a secret side deal on Ukraine funding. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2023
