IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns to cook easy at-home seafood with Bobby Flay on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    Barbara Streisand leaves encouraging letter to ‘Funny Girl’ star Beanie Feldstein

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles-Lawson on ‘Wrath’ thriller

    05:05

  • Jon Batiste talks collaborative effort on album, future music

    06:03

  • Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

    05:45

  • Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

    03:03

  • From 1987: Gilbert Gottfried jokes his career is over on TODAY

    01:54

  • Hoda and Willie put their TikTok knowledge to the test

    04:45

  • Candid conversations about whether or not to have children

    06:53

  • Willie Geist dishes on spending the day with Ina Garten

    02:43

  • Willie Geist reveals how he got out of 'friend zone' with his wife

    03:44

  • Craig Robinson reflects on impact of ‘The Office,’ possible reunion

    05:44

  • Camila Cabello talks prioritizing mental health, new album 'Familia'

    02:48

  • Get an exclusive first look at ‘The Thing About Pam’ finale!

    01:03

  • Kurt Cobain’s guitar from 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' up for auction

    00:46

  • Will Ferrell joins cast of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie

    00:32

  • Britney Spears announces she's expecting her third child

    01:43

  • Pretty, pretty good: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will return for season 12

    00:27

  • See the biggest winners and upsets at the CMT Music Awards

    01:44

  • Molly Shannon on how she scammed her way into Hollywood meetings

    05:46

  • Spring Cha-Ching! Fan answers trivia to win cash

    02:59

TODAY

Barbara Streisand leaves encouraging letter to ‘Funny Girl’ star Beanie Feldstein

04:56

Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda Kotb and Stephanie Ruhle with the celebrity headlines of the week including Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s engagement, Beanie Feldstein’s surprise letter from Barbra Streisand and Brooklyn Beckham’s star-studded wedding to Nicola Peltz. April 13, 2022

Britney Spears models clothes showing her ‘small belly’ after pregnancy announcement

  • Now Playing

    Barbara Streisand leaves encouraging letter to ‘Funny Girl’ star Beanie Feldstein

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles-Lawson on ‘Wrath’ thriller

    05:05

  • Jon Batiste talks collaborative effort on album, future music

    06:03

  • Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

    05:45

  • Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

    03:03

  • From 1987: Gilbert Gottfried jokes his career is over on TODAY

    01:54

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All