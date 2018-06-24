Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link Ban on women driving lifted in Saudi Arabia Play Video - 0:20 June 24th, 2018 Ban on women driving lifted in Saudi Arabia Women in Saudi Arabia were finally allowed to drive on Sunday for the first time in the country’s history. More video 1:20 Sponsored Content Now Playing Life well lived: Civil rights movement hero Dorothy Cotton dies at 88 0:20 Sponsored Content Now Playing San Diego police officers injured during shootout 2:22 Sponsored Content Now Playing Is there an adequate plan to reunite separated migrant families? 0:42 Sponsored Content Now Playing Blake Shelton: It was a ‘tabloid’s dream’ when Gwen Stefani and I started dating TRENDING 1:26 Sponsored Content Now Playing Amal Clooney gives touching speech about husband George at award ceremony 1:20 Sponsored Content Now Playing Social media (and Seth Rogen) can’t get enough of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande 1:03 Sponsored Content Now Playing Ellen DeGeneres, other stars to appear in Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’ 0:27 Sponsored Content Now Playing Chrissy Teigen: John Legend resembles this children’s book character LIFESTYLE 5:03 Sponsored Content Now Playing Easy family fashion for when the weather heats up 4:04 Sponsored Content Now Playing Beachside bites to choose and lose for a healthy summer diet 2:24 Sponsored Content Now Playing See inside Hollywood’s A-list homes with Architectural Digest 5:23 Sponsored Content Now Playing Easy tips to keep your pets safe in the summer heat