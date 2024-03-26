Trump’s bond in civil fraud case reduced to $175 million
Rescue operation underway after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses
A cargo container ship crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning, sending the structure collapsing into the harbor. Cars and people plunged into the river, setting off a frantic rescue operation. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.March 26, 2024
