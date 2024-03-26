IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rare deal alert! Save 50% on Eva Mendes’ spring cleaning kit from Skura Style

Rescue operation underway after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses
March 26, 202404:50

  • Trump’s bond in civil fraud case reduced to $175 million

    02:17

  • Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on abortion pill access

    02:25

  • Key Bridge collapse is 'absolute tragedy,' Baltimore official says

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Rescue operation underway after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    Carnival ship catches fire at sea after possible lightning strike

    03:13

  • Ask yourself these 3 questions to create the life you want

    06:12

  • Is the era of teenage babysitters a thing of the past?

    04:32

  • Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy

    04:48

  • Excitement grows along path of totality ahead of April 8 eclipse

    02:43

  • Combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $2B

    00:29

  • Cheetos-loving dog gets mad when owner tries to take his snack

    00:59

  • Family, friends, public send outpouring of support to Kate Middleton

    05:25

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:41

  • 4 men charged in Moscow concert shooting that left over 130 dead

    01:54

  • NY attorney general may begin collecting $450+ million from Trump

    02:24

  • Midwest pummeled with snow as blizzard warnings issued

    03:12

  • Martin Greenfield, Holocaust survivor and tailor, dies at 95

    02:19

  • Teen collects discarded Lego sets to donate to kids in need

    03:14

  • Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?

    04:16

  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winner

    00:25

Rescue operation underway after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses

04:50

A cargo container ship crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning, sending the structure collapsing into the harbor. Cars and people plunged into the river, setting off a frantic rescue operation. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.March 26, 2024

  • Trump’s bond in civil fraud case reduced to $175 million

    02:17

  • Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on abortion pill access

    02:25

  • Key Bridge collapse is 'absolute tragedy,' Baltimore official says

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Rescue operation underway after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    Carnival ship catches fire at sea after possible lightning strike

    03:13

  • Ask yourself these 3 questions to create the life you want

    06:12

  • Is the era of teenage babysitters a thing of the past?

    04:32

  • Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy

    04:48

  • Excitement grows along path of totality ahead of April 8 eclipse

    02:43

  • Combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $2B

    00:29

  • Cheetos-loving dog gets mad when owner tries to take his snack

    00:59

  • Family, friends, public send outpouring of support to Kate Middleton

    05:25

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:41

  • 4 men charged in Moscow concert shooting that left over 130 dead

    01:54

  • NY attorney general may begin collecting $450+ million from Trump

    02:24

  • Midwest pummeled with snow as blizzard warnings issued

    03:12

  • Martin Greenfield, Holocaust survivor and tailor, dies at 95

    02:19

  • Teen collects discarded Lego sets to donate to kids in need

    03:14

  • Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?

    04:16

  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winner

    00:25

Rescue operation underway after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on abortion pill access

Trump’s bond in civil fraud case reduced to $175 million

Sean Combs’ homes raided amid allegations of sex trafficking

Key Bridge collapse is 'absolute tragedy,' Baltimore official says

Hoda and Jenna are headed to New Orleans for 5th anniversary!

Carnival ship catches fire at sea after possible lightning strike

Ask yourself these 3 questions to create the life you want

Mel B on how fiancé Rory proposed, teases Spice Girls project

Mel B opens up about 'very abusive' marriage in expanded memoir

Cooking with Cal: Bring home a taste of Italy with this tomato risotto

Is it rude to ditch your travel partner if you have TSA PreCheck?

Corey Stoll talks ‘Appropriate’ on Broadway, favorite NYC hotspots

How to tell the difference between allergies and cold symptoms

How to include puppies in your yoga poses

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Brandi Chastain, Briana Scurry announce pre-Olympic match

Joan Lunden, daughter Jamie Hess talk 'Gratitudeology Podcast'

How to keep your teens safe when traveling for spring break

Hoda and Jenna are headed to New Orleans for 5th anniversary!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

Ask yourself these 3 questions to create the life you want

Celebrate Easter with these crafty and affordable DIY decorations

Mel B on how fiancé Rory proposed, teases Spice Girls project

Mel B opens up about 'very abusive' marriage in expanded memoir

Jenna Bush Hager shares family photos from Caribbean vacation

Hoda and Jenna on Kate Middleton's cancer news: 'Such grace'

Jenna reveals her method for 'hooking people up' on dates

Watch TODAY fan from the plaza play a game of Trip or Bust!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Cooking with Cal: Bring home a taste of Italy with this tomato risotto

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Ashley Lonsdale shares recipe for braised chicken and cabbage

Try this crowd-pleasing fresh seafood paella from Tatiana Rosana

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Try Chef José Andrés’ one-pot chicken youvetsi and tabbouleh

Try these sausage rolls that are perfect for Saint Patrick's Day

Try Catherine Fulvio’s recipes for cottage pie and apple cream cake