Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the Schmidt Baking Company passing out food to as many stranded travelers as possible during the 20-hour traffic jam on I-95, "You Got Served" star and musical artist Omarion addressing his unfortunate name similarity to the omicron variant, a young panda at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. having the best snow day, and “Sesame Street” star Elmo dishing on a re-surfaced feud between himself and his friend Zoe’s pet rock.Jan. 9, 2022