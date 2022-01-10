IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

00:46

Buckingham Palace announced they will hold a baking competition in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, which marks her 70th year on the throne. The contest is open to all Brits over the age of 8. The winner’s recipe will be served during the celebrations.Jan. 10, 2022

