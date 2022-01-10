Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee
Buckingham Palace announced they will hold a baking competition in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, which marks her 70th year on the throne. The contest is open to all Brits over the age of 8. The winner’s recipe will be served during the celebrations.Jan. 10, 2022
