Backlash over Trump-Putin conference: US can’t ‘give Putin a pass,’ analyst says copied!

NBC News analyst and former CIA director John Brennan joins TODAY to weigh in on President Trump’s joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their historic summit. “He was given a chance on the world stage to say Russia interfered in our election and it’s intolerable and this shall not happen again. He didn’t. He sided with Putin,” Brennan said, adding, “We can’t give Putin a pass.”

