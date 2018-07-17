Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.
Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
Politics
Backlash over Trump-Putin conference: US can’t ‘give Putin a pass,’ analyst says
NBC News analyst and former CIA director John Brennan joins TODAY to weigh in on President Trump’s joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their historic summit. “He was given a chance on the world stage to say Russia interfered in our election and it’s intolerable and this shall not happen again. He didn’t. He sided with Putin,” Brennan said, adding, “We can’t give Putin a pass.”
Politics
Did Russian meddling actually affect the election?01:38
Backlash over Trump-Putin conference: US can’t ‘give Putin a pass,’ analyst says05:04
Trump faces backlash for aligning with Putin after summit03:37
Trump and Putin summit: Will they discuss indictment of Russians over election meddling?02:19
President Trump plays expectations game ahead of meeting with Putin03:20
What is President Trump’s objective in meeting with Putin? NBC's Chuck Todd weighs in04:12
Play All