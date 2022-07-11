How inaccurate background checks can affect securing new jobs

- UP NEXT
Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy Twitter02:09
FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies03:01
iPhone gets its face time on 15th anniversary of the iconic device01:29
Apple store employees in Maryland vote to unionize in historic move00:18
End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years01:50
‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board03:48
Chicago ‘rock’ stars discover space rocks at bottom of Lake Michigan03:02
NASA to join the search for answers about UFOs02:37
Edit or delete text messages? Apple unveils latest software updates00:44
How easy is it to use social media to sway opinions about trials?02:23
Depp-Heard verdict puts spotlight on social media influence in court02:14
Sheryl Sandberg steps down as COO from Facebook’s Meta00:21
5 life-changing tech trends impacting lives around the world03:51
Meet the TikToker going viral for eating sandwiches with strangers04:23
New alcohol sensors aim to end drunk driving accidents03:30
Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt00:44
Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music03:25
Should you give your kid a smartphone? Debate grows05:35
Must-have products for returning to the office04:02
Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years01:07
- UP NEXT
Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy Twitter02:09
FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies03:01
iPhone gets its face time on 15th anniversary of the iconic device01:29
Apple store employees in Maryland vote to unionize in historic move00:18
End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years01:50
‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board03:48
Play All
Play All