Baby is saved by groundbreaking surgery at Cleveland Clinic

A Pennsylvania woman was six months pregnant when doctors saw a kind of tumor growing on the heart of her baby. Not long ago it would have been fatal, but thanks to a team of doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, this story has a happy Christmas ending. NBC senior national correspondent Kate Snow reports for TODAY.
Dec. 22, 2021
