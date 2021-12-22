IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a hurry? We found the perfect last-minute gifts for all your loved ones

  • Now Playing

    Baby is saved by groundbreaking surgery at Cleveland Clinic

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘There is no need to panic’ over omicron, CDC head says

    04:47

  • Biden announces expanded coronavirus testing in response to omicron surge

    02:16

  • How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surge

    03:13

  • Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 years

    04:08

  • How to have your holiday get-together safely amid COVID surge

    06:23

  • Dr. Fauci: We cannot take the omicron variant lightly

    05:22

  • Biden set to address nation about steps to fight COVID surge

    02:14

  • COVID surge raises concerns ahead of holiday travel

    02:48

  • Surging COVID numbers are ‘no reason to panic,’ doctor says

    03:51

  • COVID cases continue to surge as Christmas approaches

    04:08

  • How worried should we be about the rise of omicron variant?

    03:21

  • Coronavirus surge leads to cancellations, long lines for tests

    02:12

  • ‘Get vaccinated and you can avoid much of the serious disease’ behind COVID, doctor says

    03:36

  • Groundbreaking treatment gives new hope to colon cancer patients

    04:19

  • White House warns the omicron variant may fuel another surge of COVID-19 infections

    02:20

  • How this Michigan mom lost more than 100 pounds in a year

    05:30

  • 'We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive,' doctor says

    04:05

  • COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says

    03:11

  • Meet a man on a mission to raise awareness of kidney disease

    04:27

TODAY

Baby is saved by groundbreaking surgery at Cleveland Clinic

04:59

A Pennsylvania woman was six months pregnant when doctors saw a kind of tumor growing on the heart of her baby. Not long ago it would have been fatal, but thanks to a team of doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, this story has a happy Christmas ending. NBC senior national correspondent Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Dec. 22, 2021

Baby is thriving after surgery to remove tumor while in the womb

  • Now Playing

    Baby is saved by groundbreaking surgery at Cleveland Clinic

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘There is no need to panic’ over omicron, CDC head says

    04:47

  • Biden announces expanded coronavirus testing in response to omicron surge

    02:16

  • How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surge

    03:13

  • Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 years

    04:08

  • How to have your holiday get-together safely amid COVID surge

    06:23

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All