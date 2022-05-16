Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say

- Now Playing
Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say01:35
- UP NEXT
Mass shooting in Buffalo motivated by racist hate, police say04:04
Hero passenger who landed plane recounts nosedive moments01:02
Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music03:25
This optical illusion made a driver scared of a giant hole in the road01:04
Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor03:48
Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 7802:35
McConnell meets with Zelenskyy, Ukraine wins Eurovision01:09
Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive03:11
NBC polls show stronger support for abortion rights, Chuck Todd says02:06
Biden on Buffalo shooting: ‘Hate must have no harbor’01:29
Official praises security guard who tried to stop shooter: ‘He is a hero’01:29
Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at school02:46
Buffalo shooting: 10 killed in racially motivated supermarket attack03:07
Ukrainian group is favorited to win Eurovision song contest02:40
Driver meets good Samaritans who saved her life: ‘I am so grateful’02:18
Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption request01:13
First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest00:40
Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time00:56
Fred Ward, ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Tremors,’ actor dies at 7900:44
- Now Playing
Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say01:35
- UP NEXT
Mass shooting in Buffalo motivated by racist hate, police say04:04
Hero passenger who landed plane recounts nosedive moments01:02
Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music03:25
This optical illusion made a driver scared of a giant hole in the road01:04
Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor03:48
Play All