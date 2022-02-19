Avocado ban lifted, heading off fears of shortage

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The U.S. announced Friday that it is lifting a ban on inspections of Mexican avocados. The inspections last week were stopped after one of the U.S. inspectors received a threat against him and his family.Feb. 19, 2022

US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports

