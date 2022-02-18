Aviation program helps students in Compton reach new heights
04:10
An aviation program in Compton, California is helping the next generation of trailblazers reach new heights. The “Fly Compton” club helps students in underserved communities become introduced to the airline industry, inspiring them to soar in the air and on the ground. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager shares their story.Feb. 18, 2022
