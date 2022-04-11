IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tickets on sale for the TODAY team's live reading of 'Murder in Studio One'

  • Now Playing

    Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Milk Bar's Christina Tosi makes cookie bars for Hoda and Jenna

    05:13

  • Joy Bauer makes a veggie-packed frittata that’s perfect for spring

    03:39

  • See some of the best products found in awards show swag bags

    04:34

  • Yuck or Yum? Hoda and Jenna try bacon-infused ale, sour pickle beer, more

    02:11

  • Impress Easter guests with this carrot marshmallow crackle cake

    04:34

  • Paula Patton gets roasted on social media for her fried chicken recipe

    01:29

  • What to eat before, during and after a workout

    05:33

  • Chef Eric Ripert shows how to cook the perfect salmon

    05:01

  • Middle Eastern dishes made modern: Boureka, braised butter beans

    05:08

  • Make gnocchi with mushrooms at home with this delicious recipe

    06:13

  • Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe

    07:24

  • Elena Besser makes hearty eggplant Parmesan sandwiches on crispy garlic bread

    09:45

  • Kevin Curry whips up gluten-free noodles in a spicy peanut sauce

    08:01

  • Up your meatless meal game with 3 hearty plant-based recipes | TODAY Table

    24:57

  • How to buy good wine on a budget

    05:36

  • Joy Bauer shares sneaky recipe for April Fool’s cupcakes

    03:48

  • Jill Martin tricks 3rd Hour of TODAY with April Fool’s Day feast

    02:41

  • Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter

    04:37

  • Make Evan Funke's rigatoni all’amatriciana with only 5 ingredients

    03:51

TODAY

Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

02:30

With Easter in less than a week, the skyrocketing price of eggs is sending shoppers scrambling. The soaring costs is driven in part by a bird flu outbreak that's leading to the death of millions of birds. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.April 11, 2022

Egg prices rise to historic levels due to highly infectious bird flu

  • Now Playing

    Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Milk Bar's Christina Tosi makes cookie bars for Hoda and Jenna

    05:13

  • Joy Bauer makes a veggie-packed frittata that’s perfect for spring

    03:39

  • See some of the best products found in awards show swag bags

    04:34

  • Yuck or Yum? Hoda and Jenna try bacon-infused ale, sour pickle beer, more

    02:11

  • Impress Easter guests with this carrot marshmallow crackle cake

    04:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All