Autistic actor finds his place at center stage

Mickey Rowe is an actor with autism who, before discovering the stage, felt frightened in the neurotypical world. After immersing himself as the lead in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime,” Rowe found his home on the stage. NBC’s Harry Smith reports this week’s Sunday Spotlight.April 24, 2022

Autism glossary: What to say, and what not to say, when talking about autism

