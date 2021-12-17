Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone
A search warrant has now been issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone in connection with the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.” According to a new affidavit, police want to review text messages and photos on the actor’s phone that may be related to their case. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.Dec. 17, 2021
