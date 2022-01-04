Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’
Terri Trespicio's TEDx talk “Stop searching for your passion” went viral in 2015. Now she's put that message in a new book, "Unfollow Your Passion," and she joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about why it’s OK to stay in your comfort zone and to ditch the bucket list.Jan. 4, 2022
