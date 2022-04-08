Author Shauna Niequist on finding your way through hardship

Best-selling author Shauna Niequist joins TODAY to talk about her new novel “I Guess I Haven’t Learned That Yet - Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working.” The book is filled with advice on how to nourish yourself, your relationships and your spirit, and Niequist says she’s had to learn how to be okay with being a beginner again. “I’m more excited about questions these days than I am about answers,” she says.April 8, 2022