TODAY

Author Salma El-Wardany talks life lessons in ‘These Impossible Things’

05:47

Salma El-Wardany, author of June’s Read with Jenna book “These Impossible Things” joins Michelle Buteau and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the ties that bind people between culture, family, romance and friends. El-Wardany also answers questions from a group of readers!June 29, 2022

