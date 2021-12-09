Author Ray Richmond recounts Betty White’s influence on the entertainment world
07:54
TODAY sits down with Ray Richmond, author of “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” to chat about the more than 80 years White has enjoyed as a performer, as well as his favorite discoveries about her.Dec. 9, 2021
