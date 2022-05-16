- Now Playing
Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones talks being a ‘Troublemaker’04:14
- UP NEXT
Hero passenger who landed plane recounts nosedive moments01:02
Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor03:48
Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive03:11
Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts05:16
Teen becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest07:38
Watch: Good Samaritans run into traffic to save unconscious driver02:12
Should you give your kid a smartphone? Debate grows05:35
How to get your kids outside: Renowned outdoorsman shares tips03:57
Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza03:15
Graduating students take nursing school pledge on TODAY plaza08:32
Watch: Marine surprises little brother during school pep rally00:56
Hoda and Jenna on parental guilt that comes with missing events04:57
Cookie ‘Deux’ creator turns ‘Shark Tank’ rejection into success story04:49
Nurse and young cancer patient share unbreakable bond05:26
Watch: Runner makes remarkable comeback after losing shoe00:56
Model and nurse pursues passion in the hospital and on the runway03:57
Hoda and Jenna reveal what they got for Mother's Day02:06
Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones share their Mother’s Day celebrations02:19
College athlete walks onstage at graduation after spinal cord injury00:50
- Now Playing
Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones talks being a ‘Troublemaker’04:14
- UP NEXT
Hero passenger who landed plane recounts nosedive moments01:02
Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor03:48
Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive03:11
Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts05:16
Teen becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest07:38
Play All