TODAY

Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones talks being a ‘Troublemaker’

04:14

Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss her new book “Rising Troublemaker: A Fear-Fighting Manual For Teens” and why she labels herself a “professional troublemaker.” Ajayi Jones says the book teaches readers to “let fear be a growth opportunity.”May 16, 2022

