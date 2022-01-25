Author Jessamine Chan talks new book ‘The School of Good Mothers’
05:58
Author Jessamine Chan joins TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna along with members of the “Read with Jenna” book club to discuss her new book and this month’s pick “The School of Good Mothers”. Chan talks about how the story is based on some of her fears going into motherhood saying “becoming a mom was not an easy decision for me.”Jan. 25, 2022
