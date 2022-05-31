- Now Playing
Author David Sedaris on latest book ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’04:37
- UP NEXT
Find out which Monopoly throwback token is returning to the board01:16
TikTok roller skating stars bring their skills to TODAY roller rink03:11
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson goes to prom -- as cardboard cutout!00:33
Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for 'Like a Rolling Stone' up for sale00:47
Bradley Cooper unrecognizable as composer Leonard Bernstein00:47
Norm Macdonald's discusses life and death in last stand-up special01:10
Verdict looms in Depp-Heard trial as deliberations resume01:46
Does 'Top Gun' success at box office signal a return to theaters?02:41
Hoda and Jenna face off in barbeque-inspired obstacle course02:35
Rachel Dratch talks Tony nom for Broadway debut in ‘POTUS’05:34
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban share sweet moment on concert stage00:49
Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee04:52
Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa00:31
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut02:47
Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial02:33
Stranger Things opens Season 4 with warning after Uvalde tragedy00:38
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ expected to lead box office summer comeback03:25
Jury deliberations begin in Depp v. Heard trial02:12
Memorial Day weekend watchlist: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ more04:35
- Now Playing
Author David Sedaris on latest book ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’04:37
- UP NEXT
Find out which Monopoly throwback token is returning to the board01:16
TikTok roller skating stars bring their skills to TODAY roller rink03:11
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson goes to prom -- as cardboard cutout!00:33
Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for 'Like a Rolling Stone' up for sale00:47
Bradley Cooper unrecognizable as composer Leonard Bernstein00:47
Play All
Play All