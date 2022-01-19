IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

  UP NEXT

TODAY

Author C.J. Farley talks meaning behind ‘Zero O'Clock’ book

Award-winning author C.J. Farley joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new book, “Zero O'Clock,” which follows a high schooler throughout the pandemic. He reveals that the title of the book is also the name of a song by K-pop band BTS and how when the clock re-starts, it's "time for things to start all over again," adding, "I thought it was so perfect for what we're going through now with the pandemic."Jan. 19, 2022

