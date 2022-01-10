Author Bakari Sellers talks 1st children’s book, ‘Who Are Your People’
Former South Carolina House Representative Bakari Sellers became the youngest African American elected official in the United States at age 22 in 2006, and he later went on to be an author, podcaster and attorney. He joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his first children’s book called “Who Are Your People,” which covers topics like diversity, dreaming big and taking pride in ourselves.Jan. 10, 2022
Author Bakari Sellers talks 1st children's book, 'Who Are Your People'
