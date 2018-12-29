News

Audio recordings shed light on Kevin Spacey’s defense

02:31

Kevin Spacey is back in the headlines as his defense team begins to builds its case for the disgraced actor, now charged with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man in 2016. Spacey has not yet entered a plea. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2018

