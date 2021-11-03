Attorney for armorer on Alec Baldwin movie suggests possibility of ‘sabotage’

In a TODAY exclusive, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reid, armorer on the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust,” discuss the fatal shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin film. Bowles says that the “central question in the case” is: “How did a live round get on the set?” He suggests that someone may have been trying “to sabotage the set.” Gorence says the gun that fired the fatal shot was left unattended for two hours.Nov. 3, 2021