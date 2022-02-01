Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics

USA Network Olympic Host Ahmed Fareed joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about the athletes to watch during the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. He highlights women’s cross-country skier Hannah Holvorsen, women’s hockey star Abby Roque, and men’s biathlon athlete Leif Nordgren, whose wife is due to go into labor on the first day of the Games.Feb. 1, 2022
