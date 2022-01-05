Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated
Two anti-vaccine sports stars are drawing controversy for returning to their respective courts. The NBA’s Kyrie Irving making his season debut for the Nets while the top tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic has just been granted a medical exemption to play in this month’s Australian Open. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Jan. 5, 2022
