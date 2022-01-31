IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Athletes faces strict restrictions as they arrive in China for Winter Olympics

02:41

As the countdown to the Winter Olympics continues, athletes are facing strict new rules as they arrive in Beijing. China is aiming to keep tight controls over COVID and criticism with daily testing, isolation and other rigid restrictions. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2022

