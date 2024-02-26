AT&T offers $5 credit to customers affected by nationwide outage

Excitement builds for April's rare total solar eclipse: How to catch it
AT&T is offering a $5 credit to the tens of thousands of its customers who were affected by a nationwide outage. The company says the disruption was caused by a software update gone wrong.Feb. 26, 2024
