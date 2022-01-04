AT&T and Verizon to delay new 5G wireless service for 2 weeks
00:28
Share this -
copied
AT&T and Verizon say they will delay new 5G wireless services for two weeks after a request from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. This move stems from concerns the service could interfere with landing systems on planes.Jan. 4, 2022
UP NEXT
What kind of masks should children wear in school?
03:38
Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him
01:45
Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity
04:05
Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown
02:52
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by New York attorney general
01:54
Powerball jackpot reaches $575 million after no one matches all numbers again