    AT&T and Verizon to delay new 5G wireless service for 2 weeks

TODAY

AT&T and Verizon to delay new 5G wireless service for 2 weeks

00:28

AT&T and Verizon say they will delay new 5G wireless services for two weeks after a request from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. This move stems from concerns the service could interfere with landing systems on planes.Jan. 4, 2022

