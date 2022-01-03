AT&T and Verizon decline request to delay their 5G rollouts amid safety concerns
With just two days until AT&T and Verizon go live with 5G coverage, the FAA is getting little cooperation from the major phone carriers as they decline a request to postpone their launches for up to two weeks. The FAA has warned this next generation of cell service could interfere with some vital monitors that pilots rely on to safely land planes in bad weather. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Jan. 3, 2022
