Fire kills eight at Iranian prison, as protests enter fifth week

02:29

A massive fire erupted at a prison in Tehran on Saturday, killing at least eight and injuring dozens. Hundreds of demonstrators from the country’s weeks-long protests are being detained at the prison, though officials claim the fire is not related. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Oct. 17, 2022

