Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

    At least 5 dead after powerful storm system sweeps through Midwest

TODAY

A massive cleanup effort is underway across the Midwest after severe storms tore through at least six states earlier this week. The storms claimed at least five lives in Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota.Dec. 17, 2021

