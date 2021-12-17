At least 5 dead after powerful storm system sweeps through Midwest
00:29
Share this -
copied
A massive cleanup effort is underway across the Midwest after severe storms tore through at least six states earlier this week. The storms claimed at least five lives in Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota.Dec. 17, 2021
Now Playing
At least 5 dead after powerful storm system sweeps through Midwest
00:29
UP NEXT
Biden signals Build Back Better bill will likely be delayed until 2022
00:27
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women
02:45
FDA permanently allows abortion pills to be sent by mail
00:23
Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone
02:20
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s Sackler family opioid settlement