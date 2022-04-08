At least 30 killed in rocket attack on train station in Ukraine

Russia has intensified its assault on eastern Ukraine, striking a train station packed with refugees trying to flee. At least 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the attack. This comes as new evidence of atrocities by Russian forces has emerged. Meanwhile, Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall is speaking out for the first time about his horrific injuries after his vehicle was hit by shelling. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Bucha.April 8, 2022