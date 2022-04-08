IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Polish and Ukrainian Olympians go from rivals to roommates

    02:39

  • Humanitarian aid workers struggle to get food, supplies to northern Ukrainian towns

    03:16
    At least 30 killed in rocket attack on train station in Ukraine

    02:44
    Dozens killed in attack on Kramatorsk train station, Ukrainian officials say

    00:36

  • Russian woman helps over 200 Ukrainians find refuge across Budapest 

    03:20

  • Zelenskyy calls for more 'courageous' sanctions on Russia, supplies for Ukraine

    01:19

  • Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine

    01:48

  • Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy warns Greece: Russia ‘will destroy our common history’

    02:06

  • Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia

    09:42

  • Volunteer delivers medicines by bicycle in southern Ukrainian city

    01:11

  • New US sanctions on Russia put Putin’s daughters in the spotlight

    02:02

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, members of Putin’s family

    04:25

  • Russia fully withdraws troops from Kyiv

    02:34

  • Residents return to Chernihiv to find destruction from Russian offensive

    01:16

  • Red Cross convoy escorts 1,000 civilians from besieged Mariupol

    00:45

  • 'Weapons, weapons and weapons': Ukrainian foreign minister's agenda for NATO

    00:54

  • How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine

    10:04

  • Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

    09:10

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia hiding evidence of killing Ukraine civilians

    01:32

At least 30 killed in rocket attack on train station in Ukraine

02:44

Russia has intensified its assault on eastern Ukraine, striking a train station packed with refugees trying to flee. At least 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the attack. This comes as new evidence of atrocities by Russian forces has emerged. Meanwhile, Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall is speaking out for the first time about his horrific injuries after his vehicle was hit by shelling. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Bucha.April 8, 2022

