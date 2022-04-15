Israeli police clash with Palestinians at major holy site in Jerusalem

- UP NEXT
Easter weekend forecast: Spring storms sweep across Midwest01:11
Chaos in Shanghai: Videos show police clashing with residents02:01
Patrick Lyoya’s family demand justice, call his death an ‘execution’02:20
Teen who spotted alleged Brooklyn subway shooter speaks out02:28
Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea01:48
Easter weekend travel: Airlines struggle with staffing, demand02:16
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb inducted into Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame08:57
Rapping bishop makes history with his modern methods04:15
Filing your taxes last minute? Follow these tips to avoid mistakes03:50
Jackie Robinson’s game-changing legacy 75 years later05:21
Allyson Felix announces retirement following 2022 track season00:24
Crypto capital: Bitcoin becomes official currency in El Salvador03:18
Queen Elizabeth expected to miss Easter Sunday service01:58
Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong sells at auction for $500,00000:20
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for more than $40 billion00:22
Bus of migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives in DC00:23
Monster storms slam the already hard-hit Midwest, South02:39
Video shows Michigan police officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya00:38
CDC extends mask mandate for public transportation02:38
Russian warship suffers massive blow, Ukraine claims attack02:17
- UP NEXT
Easter weekend forecast: Spring storms sweep across Midwest01:11
Chaos in Shanghai: Videos show police clashing with residents02:01
Patrick Lyoya’s family demand justice, call his death an ‘execution’02:20
Teen who spotted alleged Brooklyn subway shooter speaks out02:28
Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea01:48
Easter weekend travel: Airlines struggle with staffing, demand02:16
Play All